Jim Murphy, age 76 of Corning, New York passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home.
He was a loving husband and father to wife, Mary Ann; sons: Jamie and Jonathan and daughter-in-law, Arianna.
In accordance with his wishes, celebrations to honor his life and many dear friendships will follow at a later date. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be sent to the American Legion of Big Flats, 45 Olcott Rd. S., Big Flats, NY 14814.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2019