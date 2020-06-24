Joan B. Knickerbocker
1935 - 2020
Joan B. Knickerbocker, age 84 of Elkland passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her home.

Born September 27, 1935 in Blossburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Freda (Stocum) VanGordon. Joan worked at Truck Lite and loved clowns, fishing, cooking, shopping, playing cards and softball.

She is survived by her children, Randy of Painted Post, Scott of Elkland, Roxanne of Elkland, Steve of Ravenel, SC and Leslie of Elkland; 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and two step siblings, Joseph VanGordon and Sheena Watson.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leslie; a grandson, Alex and her brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
