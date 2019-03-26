|
|
JOAN (formerly Stafford) "Joanie" CRANE of Elmira Heights, NY baptized Joan Marie Landis in Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 after various health problems. She was pre-deceased by her husband Richard H. "Dick" Crane on May 29, 2011. She never stopped grieving that loss. She was pre-deceased by parents Bertha (Landis) Vargason and Francis Vargason; her sister, Evelyn Landis; brothers: William, Clinton and Paul Landis; sisters-in-law: Thelma and Adeline Landis. Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, George D. (Carol) Stafford, of Fredonia, NY; Scott (Susan) Stafford of Fairport, NY, and special nephew, John (Mary) Landis of Binghamton, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Matthew Stafford, Ann (Michael) Kempster and children Mark , Andrew, and Elizabeth; Amanda Stafford; her "special granddaughter" Kristin (Dale) Osenbach and children, Christopher, Gabrielle, Gianna and Patrick; nieces, Sharon (Tom) Clark and Janice (Lynn) Doane and nephew, Clinton Landis Jr. She felt that family and friends were God's gifts to her and tried to always be caring to everyone. The family would like to thank her friends and neighbors who helped her , Mary Kay Brown, Beverly (Edward) Novick, Dr. Linda Lincoln, Duane (Sharon) Tubbs, Alice (Mrs. Martin) Kain, Lola Sherman, Ethel (Harry) Sheehe , Ellen Murphy, Paula Card, Aileen Colunio , Marda McElhaney, Sharon (Fred) Lambert, Susie (Douglas) Pearson and Candice Bailey.
At age 18 while a Senior at Elmira Free Academy, Class of 1949, she was chosen to work as a legal secretary for the Personius Law Firm. After her first marriage, she moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where she was a legal assistant to State Representative Charles Ozmun and Attorney John Fullerton. She loved the work and considered it a challenge but enjoyable experience for a 20 year old. Returning to Elmira and beginning a family, she waited to return to work. She began part time work at S. F. Iszard Co. and was promoted to Assistant Buyer to Robert Iszard Sr. Later, she became Office Manager for Groff, O'Mara, and Tarantelli, and Groff Law Firm P.C. for 14 years. It was a meaningful time in her life with fond memories. She was a Republican Committee Woman for over 15 years and briefly helped Amory Houghton Jr. in his Corning Office during his first campaign for Congress. It was her pleasure to help Mr. Houghton. She had happy memories of being President of Chemung County Legal Secretaries Association, a group of legal secretaries who shared a bond of friendship, attending legal seminars to learn new ways to better assist their Attorneys. It was Joanie's pleasure to eat out until her health prevented it and especially to know the caring people who, past and present, have been the staff of Bob Evans of Corning, and the former owners of El Monte Restaurant and Poppy's Place. It was always "Dick and Joanie" to many of them. The family extends special thanks to her caregivers, Beverly Novick, Carol Snyder, Carol Zimar, and Candice Bailey. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday March 27, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Joan's Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with Rev. Dr. David Sullivan officiating. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband Dick in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Flowers are acceptable or remembrance donations in Joan's name may be made to National Osteoporosis Foundation 1150 17th Street N.W. Suite 850 Washington, D.C. 80036, or to The .
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 26, 2019