Joan E. Smith, age 82, of Bath, NY died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Taylor Health Center. She was born in Bath, NY on July 8, 1937, the daughter of Joseph E. and Florence (Easly) Cole. Joan was a Home Health Aide in the Bath area for many years and had worked at the Bath V.A.M.C. and the Old Bath Hospital. She was a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Bath. Joan enjoyed walking many miles around Bath, playing Bingo and especially loved her animals.
She is survived by her children; George Smith, Helen (Mark) Wood and Amy Smith all of Bath, NY; six grandchildren, Hunter, Connor and Trevor Smith, Dominique Clark, Jason and Jacob Wood, 12 great grandchildren and her canine companion Buddy.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Harvest Baptist Church, Bath, NY.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 29, 2020