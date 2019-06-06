|
Joan Elaine DeWolf, 80, of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Corning Hospital.
Joan was born August 11, 1938 in Corning, NY the daughter of Nellie G. (Ruggles) and George S. DeWolf, Sr. Joan was predeceased by her parents and brother, Gary DeWolf.
Joan is survived by her brothers, George S. DeWolf, Jr. of Lindley, NY and Thomas (Laurie) DeWolf of Talbott, TN. Sister-in-law, Pamela DeWolf of Campbell, NY. Niece, Tiffani (Gary) Scott and their children Ian, Elliot, Libby and Rebekah of Pace, FL.
Nephews, Derek DeWolf of Elmira, NY and Timothy DeWolf of Bath, NY. Cousins, Barbara Yartym Lusk of Dundee, NY and Ann Yartym Fleischman of Naples, NY. Very special long-time friend, Reba Martin and family friend, Paula Stark both of Painted Post, NY.
Joan was employed for 40 years as a Sales Associate at Woolworths Department Store in Corning.
Joan devoted her life to being a caretaker of all living things. As a child, her pet chicken "Orangie". While employed, she cared for birds, fish and hamsters. As Joan's mother, brother and father became ill she graciously answered the call of Caretaker.
Joan's favorite hobby was crocheting. The most treasured items she made were stockings for family members to hang at Christmastime and dishcloths as gifts.
Joan's favorite TV programs were Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune which she watched with her friend, Reba Martin. Joan enjoyed receiving handmade notes and cards on a regular basis from Paula Stark.
Joan's services will be held at the convenience of the family in Hope Cemetery, Corning, NY.
Memorial donations can be sent to Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA at 2435 Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 6, 2019