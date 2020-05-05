Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Joan M. Colvin


1939 - 2020
Joan M. Colvin Obituary
Joan M. Colvin, age 80 of Beaver Dams, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at home. She was born on May 3, 1939 in Riverside, the daughter of the late Fred and Clara (Noyes) Ketchum. She married Roy J. Colvin on June 22, 1963 in Corning. He predeceased her on November 8, 2003.

Joan cherished the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a member of the Montour Falls Moose.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Colvin of Beaver Dams and Robert (Sandra) Colvin of Campbell, grandchildren, Daniel (Nikki), Trevor, Thomas (Erica), Christine (Jon) Black, Amanda, Matthew, and Mitchell, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her son, David Colvin in 2018, one sister and two brothers.

Due to the current health crisis there will be no formal services at this time. Burial will take place at Woodhull Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the by going to

Arrangements entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 5, 2020
