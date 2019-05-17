Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
Joan Marie Hofstetter


1942 - 2019
Joan Marie Hofstetter Obituary
Joan Marie Hofstetter, age 76, of Corning, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on September 3, 1942 in Addison, the daughter of Frederick and Esther (Pozzi) Conklin. She married Stephen Jay Hofstetter, Sr on December 5, 1958 in Caton.

Joan was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen Jay Hofstetter, Sr, son, Stephen Jay Hofstetter Jr of Corning, daughter, Nancy (Terry Mosher) Young of Corning, grandchildren, Joel (Carol Dates) Hofstetter, Michelle (Tim) Croft, Laura (John) Walmsley, Jennifer (John) Gavin, Jason (Trish Hopkins)Young, and Chad (Ashley Woodcock) Young, several great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Beverly Conklin of Addison. Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Frederick, Robert, and Ronald Conklin.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney Street, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A celebration of Joan's life will follow there at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place at Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visitwww.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 17, 2019
