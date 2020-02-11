|
Joan Ann Moran, age 83, of Corning, formerly of Imperial Avenue, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Corning Centers. She was born on August 14, 1936 in Corning, the daughter of Francis Sr. and Anna (Fennell) Moran.
Joan was a communicant at St. Mary's Catholic Church and she enjoyed sewing and gardening. She retired from Ingersoll-Rand in 1983 following over 28 years of service.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Francis Jr. "Joe" and Carol Moran of Painted Post and many cousins. She is also survived by the members of Carol's family. Joan was predeceased by her parents, a nephew, Lynn Moran, a sister, Mary Moran.
It was Joan's wish that there be no calling hours. A funeral service will take place at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Those wishing may make donations to Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 205 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 11, 2020