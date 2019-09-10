|
|
Joanna P. Smith, 83 of Keuka Lake and Appleridge in Horseheads, passed away September 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of James A. Smith and the daughter of the late William E. and Doris R. Palmer.
Joanna graduated from Elmira Free Academy and attended Elmira College. Over the years she gave her time to Meals on Wheels, Welcome Wagon, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Altar guild at Christ Episcopal Church, Corning and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served as Vice President on the Board of Directors for Corning Hospital and for the United Way. Joanna retired as Secretary/Treasurer for the Corning Building Company. She and her husband Jim jointly received the Distinguished Citizen Award from 5 Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America in 1995. Joanna enjoyed tennis, golf, bridge, was a fabulous cook and stunning needle pointer. Most of all, Joanna loved her family and friends at Keuka Lake and Florida.
Joanna is survived by her husband Jim of 63 years; son James A. Smith Jr. (Nancy), daughter Kimberly S. Mryglot (Dennis), son Scott W. Smith (Margaret), and son Matthew P. Smith (Ana); grandchildren Leigh Smith Donley (Brandon), Andrew Smith (Amanda), Katelin Mryglot, John Mryglot, Titus Smith, Austin Smith, great grandchildren Elliana Donley, Colton Smith and Camreigh Smith. Joanna is also survived by her brother William R. Palmer (Mary) and three nieces Sarah, Lexi and Mary Elizabeth. She was predeceased by her daughter in law Nancy Lamb Smith.
Family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital (5C) and Visiting Angels.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, Corning Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 o'clock with a reception to follow in the Houghton Lounge of the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local United Way or a . Arrangements are through Acly-Stover Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 10, 2019