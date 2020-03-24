Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Joanne Keesey

Joanne Keesey Obituary
Joanne M Keesey, age 83, of Corning, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Elderwood at Waverly. She was born on May 8, 1936 in Corning, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Lee.

Joanne cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved flowers and enjoyed working in her flower garden, and watching birds.

She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Keesey of Corning, sons, Bruce (Stephanie) Keesey of Avoca and Lance Keesey of Savona ,daughter, Cheryl (Paul) Hardes of Painted Post, grandchildren, Richard (Teresa), Rebecca (Bryan), Trevor (Nicole), Krista, Aaron, Joshua, Mitchell, Whitney, Miranda, and Gunther, several great grandchildren, brother, James (Mary Lou) Lee.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her brother, Robert Lee.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private at this time. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Burial will be in Little Church Cemetery in Hall, NY.

Those wishing can make donations in Joanne's name to the at www.act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Arrangements by Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Kind words and memories may be shared with Joanne's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 24, 2020
