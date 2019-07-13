Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
155 State Street
Johanna Hetlan


1925 - 2019
Johanna Hetlan Obituary
Johanna Hetlan, age 94, of Painted Post, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1925 in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Molly (Chernovski) Krevey.

Johanna loved animals, gardening, and reading. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, All Saints Parish and a Eucharist minister. She retired from Corning, Inc.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Horn and Deborah (Clyde) Ivory, son, Andrew Hetlan, grandchildren, Tera and Shanon (Lisa) Ivory, Gary (Kristin) and John Horn, and Joe and Michelle Hetlan, great grandchildren, Shalee, Julia, and Joshua, siblings, Alice Scanlon, Steve Krevey, and Ed Krevey, and many nieces and nephews. Johanna was predeceased by her husband, Andrew, her sons, John and Joseph, and siblings

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Johanna's name to All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue, Corning, NY 14830.

To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 13, 2019
