Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Southview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pasierbiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Pasierbiak Jr.


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Pasierbiak Jr. Obituary
John A. Pasierbiak Jr., 52 of Gloucester, MA has been called by the Lord to help with his honor guard on January 7, 2020.

He was born in Corning, NY on April 25, 1967 and educated in the Horseheads, NY school system. He joined the US Army/ARNG and trained in construction until he was honorably discharged on March 24, 1994.

John worked in building construction and also worked for five years in the fishing wholesale industry. John was a member of the American Legion in Gloucester and was the commander of AmVets Post #32 where he also held many positions including state rep and was a national committeeman. John was the main cook for all Legion meals during the holidays.

Survivors include his parents- John and Judith Pasierbiak of North Adams; his daughter- Gabrielle Hardiman and her husband, Corey and two grandchildren- Lucas and Mattox of Lynchburg, VA. He also leaves his sister-Tina Lamond and her husband, John and two nephews- Johnny and Sammy and niece- Natalie; and his close friends- Judy Favazza and Sandy Kee.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for John Pasierbiak Jr. will be Thursday January 16, from 9-11 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA with the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the AmVets in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -