Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
John Andrew Snyder


1945 - 2020
John Andrew Snyder Obituary
John Andrew Snyder, age 74, of Himrod, NY, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan. He was born in Corning, the son of John and Janice Snyder.

For many years John owned and operated Snyder's Grocery and Bottled Gas in the village of Riverside, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Joanna, son, Joseph (Tara Dobson) Snyder of Painted Post, siblings JoAnn Claussen of PA, Joyce (Larry) Geise of SC, Jill Gasparri of Painted Post, Judy (William) Flohr of SC, and Jamie (Patti) Snyder of VA, and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents, John and Janice Snyder.

Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West Pulteney Street on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Burial will take place at Coopers Plains Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Route 54, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

To view John's obituary, please go to www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 16, 2020
