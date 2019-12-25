Home

Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
61 Canada Rd.
Painted Post, NY
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
61 Canada Rd.
Painted Post, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Orthodox Church
61 Canada Rd.
Painted Post, NY
John Cowherd Obituary
John Cowherd, age 81, of Corning, New York died Monday, December 23, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. John was born on November 5, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is the son of John and Lillian (Marcher) Cowherd. He married the love of his life, Dolores Tackett on December 29, 1979 in Syracuse, NY. He was predeceased by his wife in 2003.

John was a wonderful man with great love for God, Family and Country. An avid reader his entire life, he graduated from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1967. He became a dedicated employee of Corning Incorporated, retiring with over 30 years of service as an engineer. He was an allegiant member of the Grand Lodge Masons Brotherhood at the Horseheads Old Oak Lodge 364, receiving the Honorary Service Award. A devoted communicant of St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, he spent many hours participating in activities of the church. He assisted with masses and volunteered his culinary skills to making perogies, beginning as a lowly onion chopper and progressing to official dough maker, all while sharing his gentle and thoughtful good-nature with those on his journey.

He is survived by sons, John (Roseanne) Tackett of Corning, Richard Tackett of Hornell, NY; grandchildren, Michelle Spinner of Baldwinsville, NY, Jennifer (Paul) Heskestad of New City, NY, Sondra (Maxwell Sa Pereira) Tackett of Davidson, NC and Jacob Tackett of Hornell; great-grandchildren, Michael , Ayden ,Olivia and Nora; siblings, Russell (Carol) Cowherd, Lee (Debbie) Cowherd, Dan (Phyllis) Cowherd, Jim Cowherd and Mary Ann Weaver, all of Indianapolis, IN.

He was Predeceased by his son, Michael Tackett and beloved daughter, Dolores Tackett.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM with a Masonic Service staring at 11:30 at St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 61 Canada Rd., Painted Post, NY where a Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM with Father Daniel Mahler Officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 61 Canada Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870.

John's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 25, 2019
