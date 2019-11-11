Home

John E. "Jack" Wills

John E. "Jack" Wills Obituary
Age 76. John passed away on Friday, September 1st 2019, in Cleveland, OH.He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy M. Wills, and his father Paul L. Wills. Jack is survived by his only brother Paul R. (Audrey) Wills of Elmira, NY; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jack, as he was known, was a professor of biology at Corning Community College. He was one of the original founders of Spencer Crest Nature Center and received the NYS Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching. Jack loved his family, his job, his students, and the many teachers he worked with at CCC. He was a gifted teacher that touched many lives. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for Jack at Spencer Crest Nature Center, at Corning Community College on Sunday, November 24th 2019 at 2 pm. Those wishing may make donations in Jack's memory payable to CCC Development Foundation, 1 Academic Dr., Corning, NY 14830. Please mark your donations as a gift in memory of Professor Jack Wills and/or designated for Spencer Crest.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 11, 2019
