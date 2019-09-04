|
A limb has Fallen from our family tree. John F. Sommer, of Bath NY, peacefully passed on August 31, 2019. Born March 24, 1943 in Indiana. He grew up in Cameron NY.
John was a hoot. He carried the funny gene in Sommer Family. His quick witted jokes were always followed by a snickering laugh that made you smile and join him in laughter. Heaven is lucky to get a few more laughs, hugs and smiles from John.
John retired after many, many years of hauling milk in the big, shiny, silver truck for Polly-O. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and of course, making people laugh. He was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren.
He was met in the afterlife by Nancy and daughter Gretchen Sommer; His parents, Friedrick and Margaret (Solowie) Sommer; Brothers Martin, Fred and sister Margaret Button. He is survived by his brothers, Charles and Jim and sister Gail Sommer; Brother in law Walter Button; His 5 children, Beatrice (Tim Faulkner) Teresa (Terry Snyder) Jill (Jim Ricalto) John Eric (Kim Hatch) and Alisha (Craig Davis); 9 Grandchildren, 14 Great grandchildren, 7 nieces and 3 nephews.
Please join us in a graveside service held at Nondaga Cemetery on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 3pm for family and a Celebration of Life at Bath VFW at 4pm.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 4, 2019