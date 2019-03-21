Home

Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Canisteo, NY
John Foxwell Jr. Obituary
John Foxwell Jr., 84, of Birch Street, passed away early Wednesday morning (March 20, 2019) at his home.

Born in Richmond, VA, November 24, 1934, a son of John S. and Elizabeth E. (Garnett) Foxwell Sr., he had resided in Bath for the past several years. John married the former Constance "Connie" Sanford on May 24, 1977 who preceded him in death on July 9, 1998. He was a member of the Hornellsville F&AM Lodge 44. John honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Connie, a brother; Charles Foxwell, 2 sisters; Lola Atkins and Vernie Lumpkin and a step-son; Michael Recktenwald.

He is survived by a brother; Joseph (Lois) Foxwell of Virginia, nieces; Scarlet Foxwell, Gloria Jean Lumpkin, Faye (Steve) Miller and Elain (Greg) Garner, nephews; J. Neale (Carole) Foxwell, John S. (Donna) Foxwell, Dennis (Sheron) Lumpkin and Cirk (Gail) Foxwell step-daughter; Deborah (Frederick) Sims of Avoca, 2 step-sons; James (Cathy) Royer of Florida and Thomas Sanford of California.

The family would like to thank Lisa Sanford and family for the loving care they provided for John.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.

The family will be present on Sunday (March 24, 2019) from 1-3PM, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo, funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 3PM, Pastor Mary Upright officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Canisteo, on Monday at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the .
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
