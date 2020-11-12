John Gino Lentricchia, age 89, of Rochester, NY, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Williamsville, NY.
Mr. Lentricchia was born May 20, 1931 in Corning, NY. He was the son of Giovanni and Elena (Montopoli) Lentricchia.
John served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was employed by the United States Postal Service in Rochester as a clerk. He was known as "Uncle Gino" by his nephews and nieces. John was very involved with the Catholic Church all of his life. He traveled the country going to Right to Life rallies. He was also a great admirer of Mother Angelica on EWTN. He was so happy to see Judge Amy Coney Barrett become Associate Justice Barrett of the Supreme Court of the United States. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, and he was happy he lived long enough to see Notre Dame beat Clemson this past Saturday.
He is survived by his sister, Virginia Hubbard of Cumming, GA; nephews: Richard (Mary Anne) Gargano of Corning, John (Diane) Gargano of Coopers Plains, NY, Peter (Wendy) Gargano of Annapolis, MD, Albert Gargano of Corning, Patrick Gargano of Corning, Ron (Laurie) Hubbard of Cumming, GA; nieces: Elena Nooe of Myrtle Beach, SC, Nancy Ardillo of Grantville, GA, Linda (Buddy) Yorke of Woodstock, GA; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; good friend and caretaker, Tom Tosti of Rochester.
Calling hours will be held for John on Friday, November 13 from 3-5 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830 or Life Dynamics, Inc. (Right to Life), P.O. Box 2226, Denton, TX 76202. Donations can also be made online at www.lifedynamics.com/get-involved/donate/
or by calling 1-940-380-8800 Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Central Time.
John's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.