John Gordon "Gordie" Vonderlin, passed away peacefully at his home in Bath, NY on February 11, 2020 at age 56. Gordie was born on April 29, 1963 to John C. Vonderlin and Karen L. (Daharsh) Vonderlin, and was the oldest of three children who loved spending time with his family at the Daharsh Family Farm near Ithaca, NY.
Growing up in Macedon, NY, Gordie attended Palmyra Macedon Central School until his family moved back to the Ithaca area where he graduated from Newfield Central School in 1981. It was there that he met the love of his life and soul mate, Debbie, and they were married in 1986.
After high school, Gordie studied Music at Onondaga Community College, Ithaca College and earned his Masters in Education from Elmira College. He taught Instrumental Music at Canaseraga, Avoca, and Hammondsport Central Schools. He was blessed to have worked with so many outstanding teachers and students throughout his 28-year career, many of who still remained close friends long after he retired. He is remembered as a compassionate, caring educator who always encouraged his students to aspire to achieve excellence through their performances at school concerts, marching band competitions, and various other community events.
Family was most important to Gordie. He was a loving, and supportive husband to his dear wife Debbie of 33 years. They spent their time laughing, loving each other unconditionally, and experiencing the many challenges and joys blessing their lives. Gordie was an equally dedicated father to his three boys Chris, Brian, and Matt. He spent many years as their Cub Scout master, attending their concerts and sporting events, and working with them on special projects. Throughout this time he shared his passions for camping, fishing, hunting, carpentry, and most of all music with them. Weekends were frequently spent traveling to visit family, laughing and sharing stories, playing catch, working on home and lawn improvements, and spending time with his three grandchildren Jacob, Blake, and Aubrey. His sisters, Les and Jenn, were two of his best friends. Their relationship was treasured and the time they all spent together was frequently spent reminiscing. He loved history, art, attending the theatre, and live music. Gordie's devotion and passion for music allowed him to share his talents with many ensembles throughout his life, especially with his beloved church choir, bell choir, and praise band at The First Presbyterian Church of Bath.
Gordie is pre-deceased by his mother, Karen L. Daharsh Jewell, and his step-father, James D. Jewell of Ithaca, NY; His maternal Grandparents Clarence G. "Barney" and Althea M. (Fish) Daharsh, and his paternal Grandparents John T. and Nellie M. (Spencer) Vonderlin, Ithaca, NY, and several dear aunts and uncles. Gordie is survived by his dear wife of 33 years, Deborah, sons Christopher G. (Stephanie) Vonderlin of Newfield, NY, Brian A. Vonderlin of Dallas, TX, and Matthew T. Vonderlin of Brooklyn, NY, Grandchildren Jacob H. Vonderlin, Blake L. Harris, and Aubrey E. Vonderlin of Newfield, NY, sisters Leslie A. Vonderlin Cirulli (Michael) of Newfield, NY, and Jennifer L. Roper (Douglas) of Mountain Home, ID, father John C. Vonderlin and step-mother Bette Vonderlin of Woodville, TX, and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10am-12pm, with a service to follow at The First Presbyterian Church, in Bath NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John Vonderlin's name to the Pediatric or Cardiology Departments of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer, Buffalo, NY; 716-845-4444.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home, 107 E. Steuben St. Bath, NY 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 16, 2020