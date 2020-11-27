1/1
John J. Loza
1949 - 2020
John J. Loza, age 71, of Bath, NY died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was born in Bath, NY July 5, 1949 the son of Michael and Leona (Kondrat) Loza. John was the co-owner of the Chat-A-Whyle Restaurant in Bath and was retired from the Steuben County Highway Department. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Joyce (Hojnoski) Loza of Bath, brother Michael (Kathy) Loza; nieces and nephews, Judy (Dana) Towner, Jim (Carrie) Robbins, Jeff (Linda) Robbins, Melissa Owens and Michael Loza, several other beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; in-laws, Joel (Lori) Hojnoski, Joy (Wayne) Weber, Jude (Mark) Bardeen, Jeff Hojnoski, Jim Hojnoski and Stormi Roberts and many friends, especially his Office Coffee Club friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Aunt Olga, sister and brother-in-law, Patricia (Loza) and Harold Robbins and niece Arlynn Robbins.

John was a member of the Bath B.P.O.E. 1547, Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173 and the V.F.W. Post 1470 in Bath. He was an avid Hunter and Fisherman and the person who organized and completed the restoration of the Harrisburg Hollow Steeple.

There will be calling hours on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath followed by a funeral service with military honors and an Elks service starting at 3:00 pm. John's ashes will be buried at the Bath National Cemetery Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Finger Lakes SPCA.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
NOV
30
Service
03:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
