Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Bobrick


1926 - 2019
John M. Bobrick Obituary
John M. Bobrick, age 92, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.

John was born on November 18, 1926 in Corning to Peter and Helen (Zubaly) Bobrick. He married Shirley Peterson on June 16, 1951 at St. Patrick's Church in Corning. John was a graduate of Corning Free Academy and served in the United States Navy from 1944 – 1946. For over 35 years, John worked for the US Post Office as a rural carrier.

He was an avid golfer and hunter. John enjoyed going to the national reunions all over the country for those who served on the aircraft carrier USS Rudyerd Bay (CVE-81). He was a member of the Elks and Corning Country Club as well as a lifetime member of the VFW. He volunteered as an Altar Server for St. Vincent's Church for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Diane (Jeffrey) Parish of Rochester; son, John Bobrick of Corning; grandchildren, Courtney (Michael) Chiazza and Alex Parish; several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his siblings: Peter, George, Anna Kolcun, Mary Wiener, and Helen Bonik.

At John's request there will be no services.

John's family has entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
