WB2MSR and CB 20W2303
Tyrone | John Petris Sr., age 93 of Tyrone, Amateur radio WB2MSR and CB 20W2303, passed away peacefully at the Schuyler Hospital on Sunday morning April 7th.
Services honoring his life will be April 18th at 11 am at Waneta Lake Baptist Chapel on West Waneta Lake Road. Committal in Tyrone Cemetery.
He was a successful dairy and beef farmer, sawyer, machinist, welder, Diesel and gas truck, car, and tractor mechanic, heavy equipment operator, contractor, and radio-TV service man.
He purchased the current family farm in Tyrone in 1948. In 1953 he married Geri Withey who passed away in 2017.
Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 14, 2019