John Raymond Scanlon, age 80, of Addison, New York passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at home.
John was born January 11, 1939 on the family farm in Addison, New York, the son of the late Raymond and Esther (Knowles) Scanlon. He married Beverly Hunt on June 22, 1990 at Christ Church in Corning.
John was a lifelong dairy farmer and owned and operated Scanlon Brother's Farm alongside Larry Scanlon in Addison, retiring in 2008. He was past president of the Addison Milk Co-op and held two terms as town supervisor for the Town of Addison.
In the spring, John loved to plow the fields and do the planting, and he looked forward to the fall harvest and to chopping the corn. He loved Empire Farm Days and going to farm shows. John was an avid reader, and always kept up on the news and weather. He liked to take trips on his motorcycle, and he bought and restored his grandfather's 1949 Studebaker truck. He and Bev loved to travel, everywhere from Nashville where they could enjoy the country music, to Port Lucia where they swam with the dolphins.
John will be remembered for his laugh, his sense of humor, for giving the kids rides in the tractor, and the love he shared with his family.
John is survived by his wife, Beverly Scanlon; children, Mary Catherine (Dean) Cole of Cameron Mills, NY, Sarah (Russ Young) Miles of Addison, NY, Gregory Miles of California; grandchildren Alivia Rose, Austin, Luke, Mariah, Felipe, Tessa Rose, and Stephanie; siblings Lawrence (Kay) Scanlon of Addison, NY, Helen (Ray) Slominski of Buffalo, NY; nephews and nieces Martin (Anna) Scanlon of Minnesota, Monica (Ted) Dodd of Seattle WA, Jean (Bruce) Adams of Pittsburgh, PA, Stephen (Abi) Slominski of Minnesota, Carol Slominski of New York, Sharon (Mike) Vonderchek of Addison, NY, Benjamin Thomas of Elmira, NY; great nieces and nephews Kaia, Caden, Teddy, Barrett, Warren, Colin, Sarah, Parker, and Connor.
John was predeceased by his parents and his sister and brother in law, Nancy (Bob) Smith.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Thursday, May 23 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY. Burial will immediately follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be sent to Addison Public Library, 6 South Street, Addison, New York 14801.
Kind words or fond memories of John can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2019