John Sands, 85, passed away while surrounded by family Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
John was born March 22, 1934 in Auburn, NY. After growing up in Skaneateles, he attended Phillips Exeter Academy, earned his Bachelor's degree at Harvard University and served as a Captain in the United States Air Force on Ie Shima. John then went on to earn Masters degrees from University of Iowa and Northwestern University.
While serving as Assistant Administrator at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY he met the love of his life, Eileen. He moved on to become Administrator of The Hospital, Sidney, NY where Paul and Christine expanded their family. John retired from a varied and active career after serving as Administrator of Three Rivers Healthcare Center in Painted Post, NY.
John enjoyed his family including his pets, also spending many hours researching family ancestry. He valued community service and was an active member of Corning Rotary Club. He also gave of his time and talents to his church, serving as a Lay Minister of the United Church of Christ. John was a woodworker, gardener, world traveler and photographer.
John was predeceased by his parents, John Dayton and Angie Whitman Sands and his brother Richard Dayton Sands. He is survived by his wife Eileen Sands, his daughter, Christine (Matthew) Vizzari and granddaughter Angelina Vizzari of Niagara Falls, ON; his son Paul (Jennifer) Sands, grandsons Quay and Cade Sands and granddaughter Carly Sands of Addison, NY; and nieces Marguerite Sands, Virginia Sands and Elizabeth (Thomas) Stewart and great-nephew Joshua Stewart.
A memorial service will take place at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 171 W. Pulteney Street Corning, NY on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00pm. A family internment will follow in Addison Rural Cemetery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a Parkinson's Foundation, Corning UCC or a .
Kind words or fond memories of John can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 13, 2019