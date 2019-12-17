|
|
John Thomas Sherwood (Tom), age 91, of Addison NY, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
He was born on February 16, 1928 in Campbell NY to John P. Sherwood and Edith J. Smith.
He began working for Corning Glass Ware (Box Factory) in the shipping division filling box cars with dishes, glasses and other Corning Ware after school until he was sixteen. He joined the Marines in 1945 after the war and served on three hospital ship tours taking prisoners of war back from the U.S. to their Italian or German homes. At 19 he returned home and joined the National Guard and began working for Corning Glass Works.
On April 6, 1950, he married Gertrude Scott. In December 1950 he came down with tuberculosis; spending two and a half years in Mt. Morris Hospital.
Upon recovery he went back to work at Corning Glass Works in the lab; later becoming a trades supervisor, as well as repairing TV's for the private sector. In those days Corning made the tubes for the newly invented TVs along with the many other glass appliances and technologies. He loved working with a company that had such creativity and appreciated the opportunity to talk with so many smart and talented people behind those inventions.
Dr. Lapp introduced pulmonary function testing at the Corning Hospital with the assistance of Dr. Dallas Billman, Professor Gin Gee, and John Sherwood helped establish Project Lake Diver for the study of physiologic response of scuba divers to cold water emersion. Several scientific papers were published and the facilities became important for college students training in environmental studies and limnology.
He and his wife, Gertrude, would go on to celebrate lifelong careers with Corning. John looked forward to a 75-year recognition in February 2020 and was proud of his work and appreciated the time he spent there.
His next joy was the birth of their son, Gary, in 1954. John always was a family man, loving them unconditionally. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He and his wife Gertrude always loved being close and spending time with family. They were passionate about their relationship with their grandchildren Eric Sherwood and Stephanie Sherwood-Robbins, always making them their top priority. He was especially excited and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-granddaughter in 2020, who is to be named Natalie.
If there was neglect in the first 12 years of John's life, it was made up in the last decades of it.
Few people have greater faithfulness, devotion to family, and a caring relationship with people. He was a great example for any man.
John is survived by his wife, Gertrude Sherwood; Son Gary (Penny) Sherwood of Addison; grandchildren Eric Sherwood of Addison, Stephanie (Albert) Sherwood-Robbins of Addison; great-granddaughter Natalie (to be born 2020); sister Joyce (Daniel) Schlegel-Morris of Florida; sister in laws Anna Sherwood of Florida, Anna Sherwood of Campbell, along with several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded by siblings; Kenneth (Edna) Sherwood, Ruth (Alvin) Comstock, Larry Sherwood, Paul Sherwood, Freda (Clare) Smith; brother in law Danny Schlegel; best friend Jack Jelliff.
The family would like to thank, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Three Rivers, and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for all their care and special needs for John during his difficult journey. We appreciate those extra caregiving steps you all took to make his transition possible, and for that, we will be forever grateful.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Friday, December 20th, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:00 pm with his brother in law, Daniel Morris officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Knoll Cemetery 508 Victory Hwy, Painted Post NY, 14870 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 am with full military honors.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 17, 2019