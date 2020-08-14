1/1
John Thomas Gough
1937 - 2020
John Thomas Gough Age 83 of Horseheads, NY – On August 10, 2020 the Lord called John's name and took him home.

John lived by his faith and not by sight. He glorified his life by his love for God. He had a deep devotion to his church, his country and especially his family. John lived his entire life serving his community and others. His special love for Keuka Lake, Disney World and Ormond Beach will continue to live on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The world was a much better place with John Gough in it. It is up to all of us now to live as John would want --- loving God and our neighbor with our whole heart. John was born on May 8, 1937 at St.

Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY . He was the only child of Thomas and Margaret Ruhmel Gough. John graduated from St. Cecelia's Elementary School, Elmira Free Academy, and the University of Scranton. Upon graduation he returned to Elmira where he lived and served his community in countless ways. John was a very active member of St. Mary Our Mother Church. He also served on numerous boards, and remained loyal to them throughout his life.

John's parents predeceased him along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. John is survived by his wife, Ellie Coddington Gough, of almost 63 years; daughter, Patti Pautz, and children, Eric (Tiffany, Danny, Raegan), Dan (Wendy, Peyton, Taylor), Mollie, Emma Norton ( David) ; daughter, Karen Hale (Steve) , and children John (Suzann, Marzio, Louie), Jennifer Fortier (Colin, Stephen), Brian; daughter, Kathy Bevilacqua (Steve), and children, Andrew (Courtney) , Michael, Matthew; son, Tom (Carol), and children John, Kathryn, Steven.

John is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Ann Coddington and honorary family member Delma Hale.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for his family. John will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Flowers will be provided by the family. In lieu of flowers , donations in John's memory may be made to Notre Dame High School 1400 Maple Avenue Elmira, NY 14904. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Dear Mrs. Gough and Gough family, (especially, Karen Hale) with deep sympathy for your loss. Mr. Gough always took time to slow down, send a wave, always with a smile. Many times he'd put his window down to say "hello how are you". A kind man, a gentle soul on Greenridge Drive. God bless you all, he will be missed by many. Peter & Molly Radez Greenridge Drive & SMOMs
Molly & Peter Radez
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
Dear Ellie and Family,
It was with much regret that I heard of John's passing. The entire Kozlowski family sends its sympathy and best wishes to you and all the Goughs. John was a pillar of the church. His kindness and demeanor to all the people he met served us all as an example of how to live. We will miss his conversations and his smile.
Ted Kozlowski
Friend
August 13, 2020
I have very fond memories of John. So sorry for your loss
Kathie Houper
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Tom and Carol and family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. May your years of memories help ease your present sorrow. You are all in our thoughts.
Sue, Myron and Jon Szewczyk
Neighbor
August 12, 2020
John was a great person and fun to be around,He will be missed by the community.
Bob Bailey
Friend
August 12, 2020
To the Gough Family
Our hearts are heavy because we all lost one of the nicest, kindest, caring, unselfish, and special gentlemen to ever walk this earth. He will certainly be missed, especially by his Notre Dame Family. Our prayers are with you during this sad time.
God Bless and let's all continue to carry on John's memory and legacy.
Jayne and Mike D'Aloisio
August 12, 2020
John Gough was the finest + kindest person I ever met. He did so MUCH for our area throughout his lifetime! His positive impact was felt time + time again by so many as he always took time for everyone to brighten their day! He did a yeomans job living the Christian values constantly and will be sorely missed. Our condolscences to his lovely wife Elli and their entire family! May he Rest In Peace forever! Tom + Beth Tranter
Tom Tranter
Friend
August 12, 2020
NICE GUY.............................NICE GUY..................
Phillip Hufford
Friend
August 12, 2020
Ellie and family
I was heartbroken to read of Johns passing He was an extraordinary and wonderful person and he will be remembered for all his great works and charities he stood behind. We will miss his very infectious smile and personality. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Love Sue
Sue Braunstein
Friend
August 12, 2020
Mr. Gough was such a kind man. I am so saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to all of his family who are just as kind and loving as John was. He will be greatly missed. Much love and prayers to you all.
Shannon J Bailey
Friend
August 12, 2020
RIP Mr. Gough. A great community leader and family man. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with the Gough family.
Dave and Nancy Sullivan
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
John, Rest in Our Lords loving embrace.
Thank you for your kindness, friendship and love. We miss you.
Bill and Pam Kiefer
Friend
