John Thomas Gough Age 83 of Horseheads, NY – On August 10, 2020 the Lord called John's name and took him home.
John lived by his faith and not by sight. He glorified his life by his love for God. He had a deep devotion to his church, his country and especially his family. John lived his entire life serving his community and others. His special love for Keuka Lake, Disney World and Ormond Beach will continue to live on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The world was a much better place with John Gough in it. It is up to all of us now to live as John would want --- loving God and our neighbor with our whole heart. John was born on May 8, 1937 at St.
Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY . He was the only child of Thomas and Margaret Ruhmel Gough. John graduated from St. Cecelia's Elementary School, Elmira Free Academy, and the University of Scranton. Upon graduation he returned to Elmira where he lived and served his community in countless ways. John was a very active member of St. Mary Our Mother Church. He also served on numerous boards, and remained loyal to them throughout his life.
John's parents predeceased him along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. John is survived by his wife, Ellie Coddington Gough, of almost 63 years; daughter, Patti Pautz, and children, Eric (Tiffany, Danny, Raegan), Dan (Wendy, Peyton, Taylor), Mollie, Emma Norton ( David) ; daughter, Karen Hale (Steve) , and children John (Suzann, Marzio, Louie), Jennifer Fortier (Colin, Stephen), Brian; daughter, Kathy Bevilacqua (Steve), and children, Andrew (Courtney) , Michael, Matthew; son, Tom (Carol), and children John, Kathryn, Steven.
John is also survived by his sister-in-law Mary Ann Coddington and honorary family member Delma Hale.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for his family. John will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Flowers will be provided by the family. In lieu of flowers , donations in John's memory may be made to Notre Dame High School 1400 Maple Avenue Elmira, NY 14904.