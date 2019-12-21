|
John Truman Wenck, age 78, of Corning, New York died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at home surrounded by his family in Corning. John was born on November 2, 1941 in Washington DC, grew up in upstate New York, enlisted in the Air Force serving in Europe, finally settling among family in Corning. He married the love of his life, Theresa Molson, on December 30, 1979. Even though everyday they knew his love, there was always a rosebush on Mother's Day, and Valentine's Day wasn't ever complete without roses and chocolates. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather spending his time enjoying fishing, vacations to Niagara Falls and Gettysburg, watching cowboy shows.
He proudly worked 27 years at the Corning Wegmans. He lead his children by example, teaching them about hard work, faith, honor, integrity and kindness. He supported and guided them to follow his own work ethic: "sign your name to it."
He was a modest man, who surprised his family with stories, such as meeting the Beatles before Ringo, or playing semi-pro baseball.
He was an active member of All Saints Parish, where he served on committees, volunteered during Mass and coached CYO basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Michelle Wenck, Julie (Kyle) Saxton, Anne Wenck and Timothy (Jessica) Wenck; grandchildren, Cyndi Shockney, Flynn and Isla Saxton, Jackson John Wenck Fox, Peter and Andrew Wenck; sisters, JoAnn Grover and Kathleen Wenck; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
John was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Marie (Breon) Wenck and younger brothers, Clifford Wenck and Roy Wenck.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 26th from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 East First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27th at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.
John's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 21, 2019