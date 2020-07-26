John W. Bart, age 61, of Bath, NY died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.



John was born on August 14, 1958 to Edward and Catherine (McCartney) Bart. He married Virginia Woodhouse on July 30, 2006. He grew up in Corning, NY and was a graduate of East High School. After graduating, John joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served for eight years.



John always had a passion for working on engines. From being a mechanic to a restorer, John especially loved his 1969 Chevelle. He was also a New York Yankee fan and an even bigger New York Giants fan.



John's energy brought life to a room, and his stories kept everyone laughing. He will always be remembered for his selfless acts. He will be always loved, never forgotten and forever missed.



He is survived by his wife, Virginia Bart; children, Mary Catherine Bart of Bath, NY, Mark (Kristen Baker) Bart of Albany, NY, and John (Rachelle Donaldson) Bart, Jr. of Corning; sisters, Barbara (Don Whitman) (Bart) Hoose of Benson, NC and Diane (Kelley) (Bart) Martin of Corning; grandson, Giovanni Bart; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Joan Woodhouse of Big Flats, NY; brother-in law, Peter (Sandy) Woodhouse of Horseheads, NY; aunt, Shirley (Woodhouse) Ross of Corning; nephews, Junior Berger and William (Angela) Berger of Campbell, NY, Ryan (Leigh Anne) Robinson of Clayton, NC; niece, Catherine (John) Piekarski of Moorestown, NJ; dog, Oscar; several (great) nieces, nephews and cousins.



John was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, Edward Bart.



Calling Hours will be held from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning, where funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery with full Military Honors. All NYS COVID-19 regulations apply.



John's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

