Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
John W. Root


John W. Root Obituary
John W. Root, age 89, of Corning, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home.

He was born on March 2, 1929, in Corning, the son of Wendell and Jennie (Collins) Root.

He married Thelma J. Griffin on January 15, 1947 at Christ Episcopal Church.

John retired from Ingersoll Rand following 37 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Thelma J. Root and his son, David Root of Odessa.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 West. Pulteney St., Corning.

Burial will take place at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing may make donations to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 22, 2019
