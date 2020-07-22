Joseph A. "Joe" Burger, age 67 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by family.
Born on December 9, 1952 in Corning, New York, he was the son of the late Arthur and Mary (Frankfather) Burger. Joe was a graduate of Corning East High School, and then joined the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1972 to 1975. He then joined the Army National Guard and continued serving from 1977 to 2005. He held various jobs for Corning, Inc, retiring in 2015 after 36 years of service.
Joe will be remembered for his love of gardening and caring for his plants, watching and feeding his birds and for his love of cooking. His greatest joy in life came from his children and grandchildren. They could count on him being there for every sporting event or activity they had. He will be remembered as always putting others' needs before his own.
Joe is survived by his daughters: Sheena (Kristoffer, Sr.) Mayo of Addison, Nicole Burger of Painted Post; grandchildren: Mercedes Morse, Rebecca Knowles, Sophia Sabol and Kristoffer Mayo, Jr.; siblings: Paula Jeffrey, Harry Burger, Benjamin (Penny) Burger, Francis Burger, Louis Burger, Earl Burger, Charlotte (John) Andrews, Mary (Terry) Carlson; aunts: Ellen Payne and Jackie Causer; "adopted" daughter, Joni Richards; best friends and neighbors, Mark (Jackie) Kocher and Angie Gehl; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his sisters-in-law: Dawn Burger and Gayle Burger; nephew, Michael Scott Burger; and niece, Melissa Burger.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and again from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, NY, Pastor Dan Barner officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Bath National Cemetery. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
A Celebration of his Life will continue after the burial at the USW Local 1000, 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY.
