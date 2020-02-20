|
Joseph A. Burleson, Jr., age 5, of Savona, NY, was born on December 10, 2014 with a rare Mitochondrial disease and gained his angel wings on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, NY.
Joseph was preceded in death by his great grandparents: Donald and Dawn Chatfield, Harold and Elaine Atwell, and Gerald Ferringer.
With his blonde hair, big blue eyes, and a huge smile, Joseph, also known as "Turd", "JoJo", "JJ", and "Fatty, Fat, Fat" would light up any room he was in. He spread love and laughter wherever he went.
He was happiest when he was at home surrounded by his favorite people. He really loved being outside, whether it was watching Mom and Dad play horseshoes, on the trampoline, at the petting zoo, or just going for a walk. He especially loved playing with shaving cream, being in his swing, and stealing Tonya's lunch.
Survivors include:
Parents: Joseph and Melinda Burleson
Siblings: Kristopher Wiley
Grandparents: Maria Staley, Roy and Doreen Baker, Joseph and Diana Burleson
Great Grandparents: Mary Beth Alexander, John and Nora Perkins
Uncles: Greg Staley, Andrew Kepner, Casey Reynolds, Tadd Baker
Aunts: Nanci Staley, Felicia Zeh, Kalicia McGowen, Liz and Noëlle Beliveau Caretakers: Tonya Glunt, Megan James
Many others including Dean Chatfield, Brian and Brenda Simons, Gerald Ferringer Jr. and Mary Snyder, as well as a host of other loving family, friends, and caretakers.
Relatives and friends will be invited to Joseph's Life Celebration which will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 20, 2020