Joseph A. "Joe" Gallo, age 94, of Corning, NY, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born on January 7, 1925, in Northumberland, PA, he was the son of the late Pasquale and Rosie (Petrullo) Gallo. Joe was a graduate of Northumberland High School, class of 1942. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army, serving during WWII from 1943 to 1946, serving with the 64th Armored Infantry Battalion, 16th Armored Division and was presented with a Bronze Star for combat infantry service . After returning from service, Joe married Virginia Beury, his high school sweetheart.
He received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Bucknell University, graduating in 1951. Joe was a Senior Associate for Corning, Inc. working in the International Technical Products Division, retiring in 1987 with 36 years of service.
Throughout his retirement, he remained friends with his many Army and Corning, Inc. colleagues around the world. He was a volunteer for Meals On Wheels, a member of The Corning Elks and The Big Flats American Legion.
Joe will be remembered for his warm smile, his strong Catholic faith and the best meatballs and spaghetti sauce ever! He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was always a great friend, neighbor and quick to jump in when others were in need. He helped many friends recover from the 1972 flood.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Gallo, daughters Bettilee Gunning of Southport, NC, Debra Bodkin of Columbus, OH, Patricia Bowling (Thomas) of Pittsburgh, PA; sons James (Michael) of Corning and Joseph Y (Mary) of Dublin, OH, and his daughter-in-law Judy Gallo of Corning; nine grandchildren, Parker Gallo, Carrie Bodkin, Joseph J Bodkin, Spencer Gallo, Grace Gallo, Christine Gallo, Joseph J Gallo, William Bowling, and Katelyn Bowling and one great-granddaughter, Alexis Bodkin; brothers Louis of Harrisburg, PA, Frank of Northumberland, PA, and sister Rose Ann of Ithaca, NY, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his son Jeffrey A Gallo in 1986, son-in-law J. Thomas Gunning, sisters Mary Sees and Pauline Snyder.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning, NY. Entombment with full military honors will immediately follow at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Park Ave., Corning, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be sent to Meals on Wheels where he was a long time volunteer.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 17, 2019