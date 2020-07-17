Joseph Paul Calkins, age 20 of Addison, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020. He was born on August 8th, 1999 in Corning, New York the son of Tina and Bill West. Joseph was a 2017 graduate of Addison Central School, where he was inducted into the National Honor Society. He attended Criminal Justice, and joined the Marine Corps with early entry in 11th grade. He married Halie Thompson on February 17, 2018. He was active duty, stationed on Camp Lejeune, NC where he and Halie resided together.
Their son Theo was born on February 8th 2020. Joe cherished his time with Theo and loved him deeply. Joe will always be remembered for his funny, sarcastic, and charismatic personality. He was seen as being kind, wise, strong- natured, loving, helpful to others, selfless, very forgiving and patient. Joe was such a well-spoken young man, and through his character, he touched the lives of so many people.
Joe reached the rank of Corporal in the 2nd Combat engineer battalion. Throughout his journey Joe received the following ribbons and medals:
Sea Service Deployment Ribbon
Korean Defense Service Medal
Global War on Terrorism Medal
National Defense Service Medal
His favorite pastimes included breaking things while trying to fix them, even though he was an engineer, collecting Zippos from all his travels, and playing and listening to music. His creative talents involved playing the guitar as well. His passion was to spend time with the people he loved, and cared so deeply for.
Joseph is survived by his wife Halie Calkins of Painted Post; son: Theo Jonathan Calkins of Painted Post; parents: Tina and Bill West of Campbell; sisters: Margaret Calkins of Addison, nephew: Ashton Calkins of Addison: Krystal Johnson of Addison; Grandparents: Sharon and Skip Young; close friends who were like second parents: Tracey and Dan Ballance of Campbell; In-laws: Timothy Thompson, Cheryl Thompson, and Tara Thompson of Bradford, Painted Post, NY. Joe was predeceased by his best friend, JJ Ballance.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00pm-:8:00pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY. A graveside service with full military honors and the attendance of the Patriot Guard Riders will be held at Addison Rural Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name may be sent to: Active Duty and Veteran Suicide Awareness "22 Until None" https://www.22untilnone.org
Kind words or fond memories of Joe can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com