Joseph Thomas Rossettie, "Tom", age 71, of Big Flats, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 30th at his home.
Tom was born on July 20, 1948, in Elmira, N.Y. to Gerald F. Rossettie and Mary Elizabeth (Hennessy) Rossettie. He graduated from Corning East High School in 1966, and married the love of his life, Theresa (Lisi) Rossettie, on June 28, 1975.
Tom went to Fordham University's College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1971. In 1972, he and his brother, Jim, opened Rossettie Pharmacy, Inc. in Corning, N.Y. In 1979, his brother, Mike, joined the business (when they opened a second store) as did his nephew, James, in 1991.
In 2002, they sold Rossettie Pharmacy to Wegmans in Corning. Tom worked at Wegmans for 4 years, retiring in August 2006 due to his diagnosis of Parkinson's.
He was a Renaissance man throughout his life, studying physics and astronomy, becoming fluent in Italian, painting and making his own wines. During his retirement, Tom authored four books: The Lycurgus Cup, Genesis Six, Honestly, and The Adventures of Marmalade and Jellybean. He also loved the outdoors - skiing, golfing, camping, hunting, hiking, hanging out at Keuka Lake or simply walking his dogs. Above all, he enjoyed making others laugh and was a renowned raconteur.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Rossettie, his father-in-law, Dominic J. Lisi, his mother-in-law, Sophie Lisi, his brothers-in-law, Tony Lisi and Dominick Lisi, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rossettie.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Lisi) Rossettie; his children, Joseph (Kate) Rossettie of San Diego, California, Gina (Don) Frey of Carmel, Indiana, and Christina Rossettie of Big Flats; his eight siblings, Jim (Jan) Rossettie of Corning, John (Jean) Rossettie of Reading, Massachusetts, Gerald (Candy) Rossettie of Sands Point, N.Y., Richard (Lori) Rossettie of Corning, Mary (Yehia) Khalil of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Michael (Kathy) Rossettie of Corning, Lisa (Joseph) Schimizzi of Corning, and Stephen (Vicki) Rossettie of Corning; his brother-in-law, Joseph (Heather) Lisi of Hornell, N.Y., and his sisters-in-law: Patrice Rossettie of Somerset, New Jersey, Theresa Lisi and Mary Kay Lisi, both of Corning. Tom has seven grandchildren: Colby, Greyson, Welles and Lachlan Rossettie and Sophie, Lucy and Matteo Frey. He has many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nephews and nieces.
We deeply appreciate the care and love from our friends and family, including Tom's caretaker, Brandon Sealy, and Tom's doctor and dear friend, Dr. Russ Woglom.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Care First, or All Saints Parish.
Tom's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 2, 2020