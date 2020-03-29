|
|
Josephine Patricia (JoPat) Paradiso Wright, Age 77, of Watkins Glen, died March 20, 2020 in Florida, surrounded by her 3 children and her loving and devoted husband.
Born the youngest of 6 to Orazio Paradiso and Angeline Paradiso-Specchio, JoPat grew up in Watkins Glen, NY. From her front porch on 2nd Street, she could literally have conversations with most of the extended Paradiso family. She worked in the family business on Franklin Street, Snack-n-Shake, through her formative years. She knew early on what career path she was destined for-so upon graduating WGHS in 1961, she attended St. Joseph's Nursing School. JoPat worked locally as a nurse for a few years before moving to California in 1968. This would prove to be a wise decision, as later that same year she would meet her future life partner and husband, Jack Wright Sr.
They were married on December 19, 1970 and have been inseparable ever since. Shortly after the births of their first 2 children, JoPat decided it was time to raise her family the only way she knew, around family. So, in 1974 back to WG they went. Soon after returning home, their third child arrived.
Here, JoPat continued her nursing career. She helped establish one of the first ICU's in upstate NY. Later, she became the Director of Nursing at Schuyler Hospital. Eventually, she achieved her longtime goal of being a nurse practitioner. This led to a lifetime devotion of family practice, both personally and professionally.
In addition to remaining a nurse, JoPat embarked on a second career path. In 1981, JoPat and Jack purchased a local beverage store. This would come to be known as Wrights Beverages. A few years later, Wrights Liquor Loft & Wine Cellar were added. Also, they owned and managed several rental properties throughout the village. Upon retirement in 2007, Jack & JoPat split their time between NY and Florida.
JoPat had many interests. She was an avid reader, elaborate storyteller, and party planner extraordinaire. She loved politics and spent many years running the local planning board, as well as serving as a village trustee for several years. She has also been a long-time member of the WGHS Alumni Association board, which was particularly close to her heart. What she cherished the most was family, this encompassed the entirety of all Paradiso's, Wright's, and beyond.
JoPat is survived by her loving husband Jack Sr.; son, Jack Jr.(Christine); daughter, Tina, grandson Aiden; son, Scott (Barbara), granddaughter, Alexandra Waite (Travis, Paige, Emmett); sister, Mary (Dave) Cook; brothers-in-law, Ken (Peggy) Wright, Phillip (Irene) Wright, Gordon (Carol) Wright, Mitchell (Sylvia) Wright, Roger (Shauna) Wright; sisters-in-law, Nancy Parr, Susie (Moll) Malin, Cindy (George) Nolan, Bonnie (Cliff) Schaffer, Pam (Sherry) Wright and Elizabeth Paradiso.
She was predeceased by her sister, Cliss Paradiso; brothers, Paul (Carol) Paradiso, Bob Paradiso, and Jim Paradiso; sister-in-law, Sandy Wright; and brother-in-law, Steve Parr.
If you were fortunate enough to have referred to her as JoPat, Aunt Jo, or Mrs. Wright, then you know how important and special each and every one of you were to her. To name you all would be impossible.
Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate JoPat's life in their own way, raising a glass of your favorite drink in her memory would be quite appropriate.
Instead of flowers, JoPat would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in need in her name. However, if you prefer a donation, we ask that you donate to Pawz & Purrz Animal Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870 (or online at PawzAndPurrz.org). JoPat's daughter is one of the founders of this animal rescue. This organization means a great deal to her.
The current circumstances of the world will, unfortunately, delay JoPat's scheduled celebration of life. However, this will take place in Watkins Glen, NY at a date and destination to be determined later.
You may express condolences or leave a remembrance of JoPat in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Local arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 29, 2020