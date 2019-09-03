|
Josephine Lena Marie (LeClair) Skrocki age 99, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a long illness. She was surrounded at home by her loving family.
Jo, as she was called, was born to Josephine Nancy Marie (DelPonte) LeClair and Francois (LeClerc) LeClair, on Friday, October 31, 1919 in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Yes, she was a Halloween baby. Jo graduated in June of 1937 from Howe High School in Lowell, MA where she was active in the theatre. Jo continued her education and attended nursing school at Lowell General Hospital graduating as an RN in 1940. Jo continued to work at Lowell General until she enlisted in the Army on April 1, 1942. While in the Army, Jo was stationed in Australia for 16 months, then back to the U.S.A. for 12 months to train other nurses and was active with rallying the purchase of War Bonds. Jo then served in the European Theater at the 121st Station hospital; a 834 bed unit near Braintree, UK. Jo served as an Operating Room Nurse for the last 7 months of her military career. She was honorably discharged from the Army in December, 1945.
Jo then started her career after a brief return to Billerica, MA to spend time with her family. She was employed by the VA Hospital in Bath, NY where she met her husband Casimir Skrocki. They were married on December 27, 1947 at the little church at the Bath VA with Father Neagle presiding. After a breakfast with family and friends, the happy couple took the train from Bath to NYC for their honeymoon.
Jo left the VA and began work at Ira Davenport Hospital, where she retired in 1983. She began working part-time once she started a family. Cas would work during the week, and Jo would work weekends.
Jo volunteered in the Red Cross building at the Steuben county fair for many years.
She was a member of St. Mary's Parish, often baking cakes for the yearly carnival and the cake wheel.
Jo LOVED her backyard and Flowers. Spending many hours planting a garden; the strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, pulling weeds and trimming trees. Jo mowed her own lawn until 1983. Jo and the family would like to give thanks to Maurice (Marge) Billings for over 30 years of mowing the lawn once Jo retired. Our thanks also go out to the Staff at the Bath VA, Home and Health Care Services of Hornell, and the Staff at Care First of Corning.
Our sincere appreciation to Aides: Jeanna Hyde, and Angela Gucciardo for the many years of the great care, comfort and friendship they provided to the family.
Surviving are her husband of 71 years, Casmir S. Skrocki (99), her daughter Beverly of Bath, son David (Cindy) of Oviedo, Fl, and Michael of Corning. Granddaughter Sara (Ryan) Walker, Grandson Ryan Skrocki of NYC, three great grandsons, Scotty, Alex, and Griffin Walker.
Jo was predeceased by her daughter Patricia in 1951, her mother, Josephine in 1951, daughter Susan in 1964, her father, Francois in 1965, her only sister, Frances (Roy Rogers) Lambert from Massachusetts in 2010; daughter Karen (Robert) Mowrey in 2010 and daughter Mary (Harry) Shugars in 2014.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 pm with funeral services to follow at 1:30, with Father Lew Brown officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at the Bath National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 3, 2019