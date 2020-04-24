|
Joyce A. Amadon, age 79, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Absolut Care at Three Rivers.
Joyce was born on April 13, 1941 to Frederick and Miriam (Walters) Hickey.
Joyce was a graduate of Painted Post High School and a proud graduate of Corning Community College. She was an active church member, helping with vacation bible school. She also volunteered at Absolut Care at Three Rivers in the activities department. She enjoyed arts and crafts of all kinds and sharing her passions with others.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Tom) Keegan of Campbell, NY; sons, Brian (Kerry) Paul of Millerton, PA and Eric Osmond of Painted Post; grandchildren: Joyce (Dave) Smith, Tristan (Alecia) Keegan, Heather (Donald) Shaffer, Grant (Amy) Stevens, Brandon Paul and Sidney Paul; great-grandchildren: Tyler and Abby Smith, Annabelle and Harmony Shaffer; sisters, Lois (Gary) Fusco and Carol (Carl) Blemle.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Miriam Hickey, her husband, Kenneth "Doc" Amadon, and longtime companion, Robin Revell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Church of Painted Post, 201 Hamilton St., Painted Post, NY 14870.
Due to the recent health crisis, services for Joyce will be postponed. Service information will be updated when it becomes available.
Joyce's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 24, 2020