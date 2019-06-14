|
Joyce A. Walter, age 80, of Corning, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Joyce was born on September 13, 1938 in New Castle, PA to John and Gertrude (Boyce) Bloise. She attended Corning schools and on December 22, 1956, married Gerald Walter, who preceded her in death on October 14, 2017 after 61 years of marriage.
Joyce worked for Rockwell's Department Store as an elevator operator for many years and was a caregiver for many years to many families.
She enjoyed cooking, baking wedding cookies, and having garage sales. Joyce was an active member of West Caton Baptist Church and North Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children: Brenda (Bob) Farr of Corning, Louis (Debra) Walter of Painted Post, Kathy (Mark) Jones of Painted Post, and Penny Kio of Corning; brothers and sister: Lewis (Marilyn) Bloise of Moundsville, WVA, twin sister, Joy (Sam) Baker of Hamburg, NY, John (Kathryn) Bloise of Pocono Pines, PA, and Ronald Bloise of Las Vegas, NV, Sylvia Cunningham of Elmira; brother-in-law and special friend, Terry O'Bryan; special granddaughter and caregiver, Nicole Cook; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her sisters, Janet O'Bryan and Joan Nichols; and her infant siblings, Jane and Gary.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5 – 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 East First Street in Corning, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Len Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery Annex in Corning.
Joyce's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 14, 2019