Joyce Anne Sullivan, 76, of the Addison Back Road died at home May 8th 2020. Joyce was born in Elmira, New York, on February 5th 1944, one of nine children to Ernest Emory and Hazel Luella (Dibble) Smith. On November 5th 1960 she married her love, Glenn Sullivan, with whom they enjoyed 59 years together. Glenn passed away at home February 11th 2020, cared for by his loving wife and children.
We will miss our Mother, Sister, Aunt and Grandmother. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her family. We will miss the smile on her face when her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren came to visit. She hosted many chicken BBQ's at her home in Tuscarora. Nobody could make mashed potatoes, macaroni salads and lasagna better than Joyce. We will miss our visits and her words of wisdom. She enjoyed taking care of people and was a nursing assistant at Three Rivers Healthcare for many years.
She is survived by her sisters; Linda Casbeer of Tuscarora NY and Mary Davis, of Virginia. Five children; Mike (Rhonda) Sullivan of Rathbone NY, Jeanette (Randy) O'Konski of Addison NY, Dennis Sullivan (Kelly Dart) of Stanfield NC, Glenn Sullivan (Moana Lechner) of Addison, NY, and Eloise (Andrew) Gorges of Addison, NY. She enjoyed her ten grandchildren; Brandon O'Konski, Joe O'Konski, Liz Gorges, Andrew Gorges, Bryan Sullivan, Adam Sullivan, Sarah Smith, Shawn Sullivan, Nichole Sullivan and Mike Sullivan and 16 great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed visits by her many nieces and nephews, especially Joanie and Dawn. She was predeceased by her brothers Emery and Cecil Smith, sisters Marie Gleason, Lorna Thomas, Eloise Axtell and Ruby Lowery.
Per Joyce's request there will be no viewing or calling hours. The family will meet for a small celebration of Joyce's life.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 11, 2020