Joyce M. Cutler, age 94, of Zephyrhills, FL, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Westbrook Manor in Zephyrhills. Joyce was born on May 19, 1925 in Corning, NY. She is the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Allen.
Joyce grew up in Addison, NY where she was a proud member of the First Baptist Church of Addison and a graduate of Addison High School. She and her husband moved to Florida and resided there for 35 years and were proud members of New Hope Baptist Church. Before their move to Florida, she worked for the Corning-Painted Post School District for a number of years, and she also worked for her sister's insurance company, Rounds Insurance Agency.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing her organ, camping with her husband, raising her beloved birds, and spending time with her family and friends. Joyce will be remembered for her kindness and love for all people. She was a mother and grandmother to all who needed her and a true gift to this world.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Losey of Painted Post, NY; son, Samuel Cutler of Dade City, FL; brother, James Allen of Zephyrhills, FL; sister-in-law, Annette Pierson of Painted Post, NY; granddaughters: Tina (Steve) Shoemaker of Corning and Sandy (Brian) Weaver of Corning; grandsons: William Cutler of Zephyrhills, FL and Josh Cutler of Hudson, FL; great-grandchildren: Madison and Alexis Shoemaker, Aiden and Logan Weaver, Max and Madison Cutler, and Jace and Jaela Cutler; several nieces and nephews; dear friends: Jerrianne Mott of Zephyrhills and Jane (Roland) French of Zephyrhills.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband, William Cutler; daughters, Donna Losey and Sandra Smith, and sister, June Rounds.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 1-2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Reverend Scott Greene officiating. Burial will be in Addison Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 25, 2019