Joyce Elaine Howland, Age 79, of Vienna, Virginia, daughter of Charles W. and Thelma Stebbins Howland, of Knoxville, Pa. Born August 29, 1940 at Blossburg State Hospital in Blossburg, Pa. and died June 30, 2019 in Oakton, VA from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
She was predeceased by a nephew, Mark D. Howland, and sister-in-law, Helen Chappell Howland, formerly of Westfield.
She is survived by her brother, Rock W. Howland, of Mt Airy, MD, her sister, Sandra Howland of Vienna, VA and Knoxville, PA. She is also survived by nephews, John Charles Howland and wife Valerie of Monument CO, John Zachary Howland and wife Brittany and their sons, John Titus Howland and Zevi Howland, all of Colorado Springs, CO. and niece Rachael Howland Astarita (Robert) and her son Luca Astarita, all of Essex, MD, and many cousins in the vicinity. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Tini and Babbi.
Joyce is a descendent of Dr Eddy and Lois Howland, pioneer settlers of Deerfield Township, Tioga County, who emigrated from Rhode Island in 1803.
In 1958, Joyce graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School, and the Jean Summers Business School in Elmira, NY. She started her college career at the University of Virginia, Northern Virginia Center and graduated from Mansfield University, the State University of New York- Geneseo, and the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.
She worked in the office of the Eberley Tanning Co of Westfield and was employed as a school librarian for the Corning-Painted Post School District in S. Corning and Caton. After moving to the Washington, DC area, Joyce began a Federal career at the office of the Secretary of Defense, Office of Naval Intelligence and the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Joyce also completed a 30-year career at the Library of Congress, Independence Avenue, Washington, DC as a reference librarian in the Science, Technology and Business Division.
She was active in the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program, the Sally Ride Science Club for Girls and a volunteer for the Laura Bush National Book Festival held on the grounds of the US Capitol.
Joyce had the great good fortune to work with many people who helped her along the way.
Joyce was a life-long volunteer for Friends of Homeless Animals, Aldie, VA. Her greatest joy was helping place animals in forever homes throughout the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.
Memorial donations may be made to: Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 25 Gee Road, Tioga, PA 16946.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 11, 2019