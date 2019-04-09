|
Joyce Ann Walker, age 73 of Painted Post, NY was united with Jesus in heaven on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1945 in Corning, NY to Hugh Hackett and Maxine Teeter. She married Leo Walker on October 13, 1962 and she was predeceased by him on September 17, 2011.
As a child she attended Calvary Baptist Church and most recently the Big Flats Wesleyan Church, where she helped as a Sunday school teacher.
She was a hairdresser in Corning for 30 years; working at Kenn's Hair Salon and 90 East Hair Care. She devoted most of her time to her family and her church. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her favorite pastime. She also enjoyed reading and vacations at Myrtle Beach.
Joyce is survived by daughters: Penny (Pete Lockard) Tirrell of Corning, Florence (Brian) Reed-Ward of Beaver Dams, Michelle Walker of Mrytle Beach, SC; grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) Kinsman of Horseheads, Matthew Ward of San Antonio, TX; great grandchildren: Makalei Kittle, Madison Kittle, Mia Kinsman; sisters: Sandra (Dave) Osgood, Janice Cain; brother: Samuel (Deniska) Hackett, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at The Bridge (Big Flats) Wesleyan Church, 561 Maple St, Big Flats, NY 14814 on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm with a funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm with Pastor Alex Ruffer officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Corning, NY on Friday at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name may be sent to The Bridge (Big Flats) Wesleyan Church or the .
The family would like to thank the staff at Seneca View Skilled Nursing and Schuyler Hospital for the care that was given to our mother. A special thank you to Joyce's beloved granddaughter, Amanda, who poured out her heart and soul while caring for her Gram at the end of her journey to heaven.
Kind words or fond memories of Joyce can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 9, 2019