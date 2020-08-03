Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Juanita Delores "Rusty" Shaddock passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at her home in Peoria, AZ.



Rusty was born in Deer Lodge, MT on June 14, 1926. She attended school in Montana and graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. She met her husband, Robert W. Shaddock at a USO event in Spokane and it was love at first sight. Together, Rusty and Bob came back to Bob's hometown of Corning, NY and were married there in 1945. They spent nearly 50 happy years in Corning raising their two children, Tim and Kim. Rusty was Bob's constant partner at his many appearances as toastmaster and emcee for the Corning-Painted Post Sports Hall of Fame, Kiwanis, parades, and community celebrations. Rusty also volunteered for many local organizations including Meals on Wheels. After her children were grown, Rusty took great pride in her work as general manager for Snelling and Associates. After Bob's death in 1991, Rusty met her long-time partner, Leon "Dutch" Schlotzhauer and they relocated from Corning to Arizona where they spent many happy years traveling, golfing, and enjoying friends. Rusty loved living at Freedom Plaza and participated in so many activities with friends during her almost 20 years there. She especially enjoyed sharing her scrapbooking expertise with one and all. Rusty was a lively and dynamic person and made friends wherever she went. She particularly enjoyed special friendships with Judy Foster and Millie LaFave, and she loved planning weekly meals with her circle of friends at Freedom Plaza over the years.



Rusty is survived by her daughter, Kim (Bryan) Bennett of Arlington, TX, daughter-in-law Linda Shaddock of Corning NY, grandchildren Kristin (Ron) Van Ormer of Brooktondale, NY, Jason (Megan) Shaddock of Corning, NY, Jeremy (Rachelle) Shaddock of Englewood, CO, and Sam (Kas) Bennett of Arlington, TX, and great-grandchildren Giselle, Hannah, Nolan, Kathleen, Liam, and Cannon, and sister Pam (Leo) Zylstra of Salkum, WA. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Donna McLeod; son, Timothy Shaddock; and husband, Robert W. Shaddock.



Donations in her memory can be made to Hospice of the West.

