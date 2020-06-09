Judith Ann Bosanko passed away at home on June 5th surrounded by her husband J Bosanko and three children, Justin, Jessica and Jared Bosanko. Like her mother, Helen Louise Diefenbach, she was a beloved teacher in the Corning Painted Post School District. At Lindley Presho she was legendary for her wacky science experiments and ambitious projects, including the 14 foot brontosaurus sculpture that stood in the school's entryway for a decade and became the school's mascot.



Teaching was just one of Judy's many ways of giving and finding delight. As a swim coach for the River Rats, she'd occasionally hop in the pool to pass on a few moves from her days as a competitive synchronized swimmer in California where she grew up. And for years after her retirement from teaching, she could be found donned in a period costume of her own making giving tours at the Benjamin Patterson Inn and sharing some open hearth cooking skills. Crocheting, hunting, camping, scuba diving, white water rafting, playing the flute - she was a woman of many talents and interests.



But above all she led by example. In her last years she showed what grace in times of hardship looks like. As the use of her legs and hands became increasingly difficult, forcing her to give up one hobby after another, she pressed on, traveling the country with her husband and maintaining her notoriously wicked sense of humor throughout. She will be greatly missed, but her six grandchildren will be raised on stories of her exploits and biting jokes for years to come.



An event in celebration of her will be planned by her children for early fall. Donations in her honor can be made to Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes, 73 West Pulteney Street Corning, NY 14830.



Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

