Judy K. Faulkner, age 76, of Painted Post, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers. She was born on August 4, 1943 in Corning, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen Dixon. She married Eddie S. Faulkner in 1962 in Painted Post. He predeceased her on June 26, 2006.
Judy was a loving wife, mom, grandma, aunt and sister. She loved all children and she ran her own daycare. Judy was known for her great sense of humor and she radiated love and compassion.
She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Brett) Nichols of Palmyra and Debra (Dale) DeWert of Addison, grandchildren, Brittney Smith, Cody and Brooke (Brady) DeWert, Amy (Nate) Davis, Emily (Tyler) Nichols, and Lucas Nichols, great grandchildren, Madaliyn, Isaac, and Eleanor Smith, Lincoln Davis, and Emma Carson, siblings, Doris Pierce of Horseheads and Penny Root of Corning. In addition to her parents and her husband, Judy was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence Dixon Jr., Gloria Vaughn, Richard Dixon, Barbara Arcovio, Marlene Pejsha, Gary Dixon, Diane Crowl, Janice Dixon, Ted Dixon, and Virginia Conover.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A celebration of Judy's life will follow there at 6:00 pm with the Reverend Troy Preston officiating. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.
To view service details, please visit www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 27, 2020