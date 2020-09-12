Julia M. Smith, age 72 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
Born on September 14, 1947 in Solvay, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Hanmer) Callahan. She married Gary Smith on October 4, 1994 . She worked for Dial Manufacturing in Florida for 16 years before beginning work as a housekeeper for Absolut Care of Three Rivers, retiring after 12 years of service. Julia will be remembered for her love of cooking and most of all, her love of family.
Julia is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Gary Smith of Painted Post; children: Lance McCormick of Chatsworth, CA, Lisa (Gary Villali) McCormick of Syracuse, NY, Kristonya (James) Kensinger of Eagle Lake, FL; grandson: Skyler Dane McCormick; step-children: Melanie Noel Smith of Georgia, Raymond Decoe Smith of Barto, FL; sister, Ethel Scripa of Polk City, FL; brothers: Michael Callahan of Wisconsin and Bob Callahan of Florida; brother-in-law, Herman Smith of Winter Haven, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by brothers: Pat and Fred Callahan.
It was Julia's wish that there be no services. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's name may be sent to: Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Words of comfort may be offered at: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com