June Edna McGregor, age 95 of Horseheads, New York peacefully passed away on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born on October 29th, 1924 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Lee Farnham and Doris (Gardner) Farnham. She married the love of her life, Cornelius R. McGregor on April 19th, 1947 in Corning, New York.
June was a dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Corning First Baptist Church, where she attended services for many years. June was a genuine "Rosie the Riveter", serving her county by working in an aircraft factory during World War ||. After the war she, she worked at Corning Inc. until she started her favorite job: being a full time mother. Most of all, June will be remembered for being a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
June is survived by her son: Robert (Deborah) McGregor of Corning, NY; her grandchildren: Molly Myerson of Auburndale, MA; Leaf (Kelsey) Dilts McGregor of Minneapolis, MN; Blueberry Morningsnow of Ames, IA; Janna McGregor of San Francisco, CA; and Bran McGregor of Corning, NY; great-grandchildren: Maya, Rachel, Jaala, Rowan, Jasper and Finnigan; her cousin: Joann Baker of Wellsboro, PA and her children: Susan, Debbie, William and Bruce.
In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband: Cornelius R. McGregor, who passed away on February 19, 1988.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, New York 14830 on December 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in June's name may be sent to Corning Meals on Wheels at http://www.cmowheels.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 27, 2019