|
|
June Marie Allis, age 92, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Pulteney, NY, June 14, 1927, daughter of the late George W. and Ora M. (Weller) Snyder. She married Charles L. Allis January 18, 1945 who predeceased her on Feb. 26, 1973.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her son Ronald G. Allis and brothers, Roy (Beatrice), Bernard (Margaret), Ralph (Mae), Murray (Pauline), George (Leslie), Vernon (Helen) and Donald (Betty) Snyder; sisters, Lena (Edwin) Gibbon, Ethel Mae, Marguerite (Raymond) Tears, Claribel (Tony) Cincotta, Martha (Francis) Cody, Juanita (Derwood) Gowin and Norma Jean; sisters-in-law, Wilma (Peeb) Snyder, Evelyn (Allis) Doty and Betty Snyder, brother-in-law, George Doty and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Survivors are her loving son Terry C. (Mary) Allis of Campbell, NY; grandsons, Bradley C. (Helen) of Horseheads, NY and Shane D. (Nicole) of Sheboygan, WI, foster daughter, Bettye (Dennis) Coon of Laramie, WY; great grandchildren, Mariah M, Megan E., Amelia K., Charles M. and Henry T. Allis, sister-in-law, Helen Snyder of Bath and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Franklin Academy and Prattsburgh Central School she worked at Rochester Products Division of General Motors along with fellow graduates and dear friends, Anne (Drumm) Lisefski and Ann (Sadowy) Iles. She was later employed by Citizens Bank of Penn Yan, NY until her marriage to Charles where they lived on a small dairy farm on County Route 7 (West Hll) Prattsburgh. After Charles was severely injured by a fall from a silo, June worked part time at the Prattsburgh Central School Cafeteria until employed by Prattsbugh State Bank as Teller, which later became a branch of Central Trust Co. of Rochester.
Resigned to assist husband, owner operator of Prattsburgh Bus Lines. After her husband's demise, June was employed as Town Clerk, Tax Collector, Registrar and Supervisor's, Stanley MacDougal and Charles Babcock, Bookkeeper for the town of Prattsburgh until her retirement.
June continued part-time employment at Prattsburgh Medical Office for Tom Harnas, Physicians Assistant, until retiring to her home on Cook School Road, Prattsburgh, where she enjoyed several years of gardening, planting trees with much help from sons, Terry and Ron, and entertaining family and friends. June was a longtime member of Prattsburgh Baptist Church, and after moving to Bath attended Lakeview's Community Church and Lakeview's Fellowship Church.
It is her request to have no calling hours or service, with burial at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to: Gift Processing Center, PO Box 78851, Phoenix, AZ 85062-8851, American Diabetes Assn., Family Life Ministries, PO Box 506, Bath, NY 14810 or a charity of ones choice.
Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 31, 2019