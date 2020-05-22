|
|
June was born July 14, 1932 in Bath NY and died May 19, 2020 at the Cayuga Nursing Home in Ithaca, NY. She spent her years as lunch lady at several school systems from where she retired. June lived a very happy life spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren while living in Hammondsport. June had 9 siblings, 3 that still survive, Jane Moore, Marion Lewis and Lloyd Northrup. Also deceased family members are her parents Lloyd and Margaret Northrup, sisters Ellen, Hazel Nichiporuk, her special twin sister Julia Warner and her brothers David, James and Bud Northrup. A few years past her dear daughter Margaret passed at a young age. June married Herbert Stopka and then Virgil Haley, who are both deceased. She is survived by two sons Herbert L. Stopka (Sue) and Ivan Stopka (Sue). Both are from the Hammondsport area. Grandchildren Monica (Freddie) Newman, Brandi (Mike) Libby, Julia Katz, Jamie Burdick, Cathy Burdick, Steven Stopka and Laurie (JJ) Haight. Great-Grandchildren Toshia (Tim), Emmaline (Luke), Sarah (Collin), Haley, Anna (Corey), Mickaela (Drew), Max, Maddison, Desirae, Derek, Michael, Mishae, Hunter and Blake. Great-Great Grandchildren Shane, Kaleb, Brylynn, Tanner, Everleigh, Kace andColt. Arrangements are with Lamarche Funeral Home. A private family visitation will be held Thursday May 21 from 1PM to 2PM with a private family interment at Pleasant Valley Cemetery Bath NY immediately following. Donations may be made to the Steuben SPCA in Bath NY in June's name.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2020