Justin D. Steiger, age 20 of Bath, New York passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27th, 2019.
He was born on May 28, 1998 in Freehold, NJ to John Steiger and Lissette Muniz.
Justin graduated from Addison High School in 2017. He loved to work with his hands and worked in construction. Justin had a kind heart and was always looking to please others. He was always the life of the party, doing whatever he had to in order to make others laugh.
Justin will be remembered for his love of fishing, going to the skate park, collecting hot wheels, spending time with his fiancee`, and of course drinking coffee. As a newborn baby he was affectionately known by his Pops as "Gus Gus."
Justin is survived by his mother and dad: Lissette Muniz and Peter Leadbeater of Carteret, NJ, father "Pops": John Steiger of Hornell, fiance: Carrie Adams of Bath, NY; grandparents: Landonia Leadbeater of Corning, Melba VanPelt of Hornell, Blanca Arocho of Lakewood, NJ; siblings: Vanessa Mayenschein of Highlands, NJ, John Steiger Jr, of Carteret, NJ, Kelly VanPelt of Corning, Daniel Leadbeater of Corning, Ashley Rickabaugh of Corning, Michael Leadbeater of Asbury Park, NJ, Emma Leadbeater of Cameron Mills, Brandon Evans of Clifford Beach, NJ; several aunts and uncles; furry companions: Sally, Jack, and Tank.
In addition to his parents, Justin was predeceased by grandfathers: Howard Leadbeater, Oliver VanPelt; aunt, Dawn Randolph.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY 14801 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm.
Kind words or fond memories of Justin can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 30, 2019